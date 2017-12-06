The global sulfur market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global sulfur market by end-use that include agro-chemicals, chemical and petroleum refining, and metal processing. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: granting subsidies for sale of fertilizers in developing economies

In most of the sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asian countries, the market prices of fertilizers are strictly regulated by implementing the levy of duties and granting subsidies. Agrarian economies such as India and Bangladesh are deficient in potash reserves and phosphate rocks. Therefore, they import fertilizers or their feedstocks. This often results in huge price disruptions in the market and affects the purchase of fertilizers by farmers. The liberalization of the fertilizer production industry and the availability of many free markets could be beneficial for the industry in the long term. However, it may fail to be advantageous for under-developed and developing nations as they are vulnerable to high price distortions.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio forspecialty chemicals research, "Price fluctuations in global markets can affect food security in the absence of interventions by governments. Similarly, subsidy programs are launched in different economies around the world to increase the use of fertilizers that will help in increasing the crop production and yield high productivity for achieving food security and sustainability. Therefore, subsidies support the consumption of phosphate fertilizer, which will drive the demand for sulfur."

Market trend: rising applications in the medical and healthcare sector

Sulfur is widely used in the healthcare and medical sectors as well as therapeutic applications primarily because of its low toxicological profile and promising therapeutic effects. The various amino-acids that contain sulfur are cystine, methionine, homocysteine, cysteine, and taurine. Nutritional supplements are given to vegans, children, athletes, and HIV patients to mitigate SAA deficiency. Methylsulfonylmethane is perceived to be effective in various health and skin problems such as treatment of pain syndromes, allergies, bladder disorders, and athletic injuries. Several other sulfur compounds such as S-adenosylmethionine, taurine, dimethyl sulfoxide, chondroitin sulfate, glucosamine, and glutathione also used in various medical and clinical applications.

Market challenge: growing use of alkaline-based process technology

Papermaking under acid conditions was restricted by corrosion failure and was unsuccessful in producing robust products. The neutral/alkaline papermaking activity in Europe was stimulated by the need to recover and recycle secondary fibers as well as reduce water consumption and abrasiveness of the process because of mineral fillers such as china clays. In North America, the neutral/alkaline papermaking process was exercised to manufacture more permanent paper products, reuse a significant amount of processed water, and significantly reduce the total cost.

Vendors in the market:

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Chemtrade Logistics

China Petroleum Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Enersul Limited Partnership

Gazprom

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

National Est. for Agricultural Industrial Sulphur

Oxbow Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

The global sulfur market has the presence of several key global vendors alongside a few regional and local players. The market is highly competitive and dominated by established players such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Chemtrade Logistics, China Petroleum Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Enersul Limited Partnership, and Gazprom. These players have a vast geographical presence with big facilities. Some of the other prominent vendors are Marathon Petroleum Corporation, National Est. for Agricultural Industrial Sulphur, Oxbow Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell.

