

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Health and well-being company UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announced late Tuesday that its health benefits and services companies, UnitedHealthcare and Optum, are taking action to help people affected by the wildfires in Southern California.



Support includes assistance for UnitedHealthcare plan participants who may need to make alternate arrangements to access care and early prescription refills. Optum, a health and behavioral health services company, is offering a free emotional-support line to help people who might be affected.



The company noted that plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical ID cards.



UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services, while Optum provides information and technology-enabled health services.



