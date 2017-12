FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) plans to cut thousands of jobs from its power equipment making business in Europe, according to a French news report. GE presented a plan to the European Works Council that would cut 4,500 jobs from the power equipment business acquired from Alstom in 2015, according to Les Echos. GE issued plans to cut 6,500 jobs from the former Alstom units at the beginning of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX