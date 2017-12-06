Glassdoor Announces Winners Of Its Employees' Choice Awards Recognising The Best Places To Work In 2018

Google, Anglian Water and Bromford Take Top Spots in UK

LONDON, Dec. 6,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Glassdoor, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing job sites, has announced the winners of its 10th annual Employees' Choice Awards, celebrating the Best Places to Work in 2018 across parts of Europe and North America. Unlike any other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback, by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

This year, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature six distinct categories, recognising the Best Places to Work across the UK, U.S. (Large and SME), Canada, France and Germany. In the UK, Glassdoor has revealed the 50 Best Places to Work (recognising employers with 1,000 or more employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year1:

The top five UK Best Places to Work in 2018 are:

Google (4.5 rating) Anglian Water (4.4 rating) Bromford (4.4 rating) Facebook (4.4 rating) Salesforce (4.4 rating)

"We know today's job seekers are more informed than ever about where they go to work, researching everything from company culture to career opportunities to pay philosophy and more. To help people find companies that stand out from the pack, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards recognise employers that are truly Best Places to Work because they're determined by those who really know best - the employees," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder. "Employers where employees love to work continue to prove that they have a recruiting and business performance advantage. We're proud to celebrate the 2018 winners as we mark our 10th anniversary of the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards."

Glassdoor's 50 UK Best Places to Work in 2018 list features winning employers across diverse industries spanning technology, retail, investment banking, insurance, consumer goods, telecommunications and more. Google now ranks No. 1 in the UK twice (2018 and 2015) and has made the UK list for four consecutive years. Six other employers have also made the UK list for four consecutive years: Expedia (No. 14, 4.3 rating), J.P. Morgan (No. 32, 4.2 rating), Hays (No. 38, 4.2 rating), Unilever (No. 42, 4.1 rating), Waitrose (No. 43, 4.1 rating) and PwC (No. 50, 4.1 rating). Twenty employers are new to the list, including Anglian Water (No. 2, 4,4 rating), Bromford (No. 3, 4.4 rating), Facebook (No. 4, 4.4 rating) and Hiscox (No. 8, 4.3 rating).

Only two employers, Microsoft and SAP, appear on five lists (UK, U.S. Large, Canada, France, Germany).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinion on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons), and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO, as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation & benefits, culture & values, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the more than 700,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.3.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2018 Best Places to Work UK are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by UK-based employees between 1st November, 2016 and 22nd October, 2017. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the list must have received at least 30 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation & benefits, culture & values, senior management, work/life balance, recommend to a friend and business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/List/about-employees-choice-awards.htm

SEE THE 2018 WINNERS: All winning employers across this year's six categories can be found by visiting the following pages:

50 Best Places to Work - UK

100 Best Places to Work - U.S.

50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For - U.S.

25 Best Places to Work - Canada

25 Best Places to Work - France

25 Best Places to Work - Germany

(Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied)

