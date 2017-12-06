Andrea Goulet, Jeff Sussna to Keynote deliver:Agile 2018 Conference

Third annual event in Austin, Texas tailored to Agile software developers will explore current and emerging technical practices

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Agile Alliance today announced the keynote speakers for deliver:Agile 2018 (formerly known as the Agile Alliance Technical Conference). The event will be held April 30 - May 2 in Austin, Texas and will focus on new advances, new challenges and new directions in Agile Software Development as applied to today's technical work.

This highly-anticipated event will feature keynotes by Andrea Goulet (CEO, Corgibytes) and Jeff Sussna (Founder and Principal, Ingineering.IT).

The three-day conference will explore topics such as development, test and design practices and techniques; DevOps approaches and technologies; User Experience (UX) design and implementation; cloud computing technologies and patterns; and development team interaction and collaboration skills.

Attendees will learn how best to support and evolve their Agile engineering practices in light of these new capabilities and emerging technologies.

"Agile is now a multi-disciplinary field that includes Developers and QA, of course, and also UX Designers, Infrastructure Engineers, Data Scientists, Cloud Specialists and more," said Jim Newkirk, Conference Chair, deliver:Agile 2018. "This conference will explore the wealth of new Agile tools and techniques as well as new patterns and practices."

"Practitioners from all involved disciplines will gather at deliver:Agile 2018 to address new advances, new challenges and new directions, and to learn from world-class experts as we practice our craft together," added Newkirk. "It will be an immersive and deeply engaging experience which unites engineering and architectural ideas under the umbrella of Agile thinking."

Group discounts are available.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the Agile Alliance website.

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With nearly 43,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, organizations and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global scale. The deliver:Agile 2018 conference will take place April 30 - May 2 in Austin, Texas.

Media Contact

Pam Hughes

Marketing Chief, Agile Alliance

+1 971.204-8989

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/615192/Agile_Alliance___deliverAgile.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/161703/agile_alliance_logo.jpg