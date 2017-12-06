Viuly VIU Token Airdrop to Over 900,000 Ethereum Holders Complete, Blockchain Video Platform Announces Mainnet Launch

YouTube Competitor Viuly is Pleased to Announce the Airdrop of 458,000,000 Tokens to Over 960,000 Ethereum Holders is Now Complete, with the Decentralized Blockchain Video Platform Viuly.io Scheduled to Connect to the Mainnet on December 15th

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6 2017 / Blockchain-based video platform Viuly is excited to announce its airdrop of VIU tokens to over 960,000 Ethereum holders is now complete; the initiative is aimed at driving mass adoption of the decentralized video platform at viuly.io which is powered by the VIU token. Everyone who had some ETH in their Ethereum wallets when the snapshot was taken on November 5th can view their tokens in their wallet by using the following settings to add a custom token:

Address: 0x519475b31653E46D20cD09F9FdcF3B12BDAcB4f5

Name: VIU

Decimals: 18

The alpha of the video platform at viuly.io currently has over 40,000 registered members, and over 10,000 unique visitors daily, with over 2,500 video channels created so far.

As soon as the decentralized video platform is connected to the mainnet on December 15th, advertisers will be able to buy VIU on exchanges and use them to advertise their video, pre-roll video ads, and banner ads on the platform. Content creators and video uploaders will also be able to withdraw their VIU token earnings and trade them on supported exchange platforms.

Viuly is currently trading for BTC and ETH on Bit-z: https://www.bit-z.com/trade/viu_btc and Etherdelta at: https://etherdelta.com/VIU-ETH

More supported exchange platforms are coming soon.

The Viuly team is inviting advertisers to test out the video platform, as well as inviting YouTubers to also upload their videos on Viuly's decentralized video platform, to begin to earn more from their videos.

About Viuly

Viuly's mission is to disrupt the multi-billion dollar industry of online video sharing with its blockchain-based solution. Through decentralization and transparency, it aims to create a fair and open video network operating on an equitable model of revenue sharing.

VIU tokens are the native currency powering the Viuly video platform. They are used to transfer value between advertisers, content creators and users. Viuly will be a full-fledged platform for users and content creators to share and watch videos, while immediately earning rewards for their interactions. This revolutionary ecosystem will enable a fair, unrestricted environment to share, watch, and upload any content.

Viuly's revolutionary blockchain solution has already led to a firm backing of EUR 150,000 from blockchain investing firm Krypton Capital. Together with Krypton Capital's "smart money" philosophy, Viuly aims to establish strong ecosystems of related companies to grow values and revenues together.

Learn more on Viuly's website: https://viuly.com

Check out the Viuly Alpha video platform at: https://viuly.io

Trade VIU with BTC at: https://bit-z.com

Trade VIU with ETH at: https://etherdelta.com/VIU-ETH

Read the Viuly Whitepaper: https://viuly.com/Viuly_Whitepaper.pdf

Chat with Viuly on Telegram: https://t.me/viulyofficial

Follow Viuly on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ViulyOfficial

Join Viuly on bitcointalk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2353646

Catch up with Viuly on Medium: https://medium.com/@Viuly

Media Contact

Contact Name: Ruslan Popa

Contact: support@viuly.com

Location: Tallinn, Estonia

Viuly is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Additional Links

Viuly

Bitcoin PR Buzz

SOURCE: Viuly