Tejas Networks Executes Terabit-Scale Optical Backbone Network in Bangladesh

BENGALURU and JAKARTA, Indonesia, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has successfully completed the execution of a high-capacity national optical backbone network in Bangladesh for the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) , in partnership with Telephone Shilpa Sangstha (TSS) Ltd., Bangladesh.

The high-capacity terrestrial network is built using multiple 100 Gbps channels on DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) equipment of Tejas Networks and connects the undersea cable landing at Kuakata in Bangladesh to Dhaka. It will be used for countrywide distribution of high-speed Internet bandwidth available from the SMW-5 undersea submarine cable system which connects Bangladesh to several countries in Asia, Africa and Europe such as Singapore, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Djibouti, Turkey, Italy and France.

"We are honored to be selected by BSCCL as the optical technology partner for building one of the largest mission-critical networks in Bangladesh," said Sanjay Nayak, CEO and MD of Tejas Networks. "The network will significantly boost the availability of reliable high-speed Internet services in the country and we are proud to be associated with such a prestigious project for Government of Bangladesh," he added.

Mr. Mashiur Rahman, Managing Director, BSCCL said, "We are pleased to be the user of the high-capacity DWDM equipment of Tejas Networks, a pioneering high-technology company from India, which has successfully helped us rollout this next-generation network for Bangladesh in the shortest possible time. Tejas Networks fully met our expectations of timely deliveries, high quality and prompt customer support to successfully get this network up and running as per committed deadlines."

This high-capacity transmission network project is designed to have10 major traffic drop points with countrywide traffic distribution through existing access networks. Tejas TJ1600 converged packet optical (CPO) products have been deployed in this project and these were locally manufactured by TSS, a premier government-owned telecom company in Bangladesh. Tejas TJ1600 is a highly flexible and scalable optical product, with a unique software-defined hardware' architecture, that incorporates advanced Nx100G coherent DWDM transmission technology to ensure a high-performance and future-proof network.

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, Internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 65 countries. Tejas products utilize a programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base, that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top 10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 338 patents.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks' website at http://www.tejasnetworks.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@india.tejasnetworks.com



Mr. Santosh Kesavan:

skesavan@india.tejasnetworks.com

Phone: +91-80-41794600



Media Contact:

Payel Banerjee

Executive - Public Relations & Marketing

Email: payel.b@iverbinden.com

Mobile: +91-7259391014

