Hacettepe University Oncology Hospital Introduces Omnicell i.v.STATION ONCO Robots to Chemotherapy Unit

IV Robotics Helps Increase Patient and Provider Safety During Compounding of Hazardous Chemotherapy Drugs in Turkey Healthcare Facility

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) today announced that Hacettepe University Oncology Hospital in Ankara, Turkey has implemented three i.v.STATION ONCO' robots for the compounding of hazardous chemotherapy medications. One of Turkey's largest chemotherapy centers, Hacettepe University's Robotic Chemotherapy Compounding Unit serves nearly 120 patients per day, and estimates it will produce around 5,000 chemotherapy doses a month with the support of this added technology.

According to the Chief Physician Office, Hacettepe is constantly identifying ways to improve safety and efficiency.By leveraging robotics for sterile compounding of chemotherapy medications,the hospital will gain increased control over the quality of care delivered to patients.

As the first public institution in Turkey to provide healthcare services in compliance with Joint Commission International standards, Hacettepe is adding Omnicell's IV compounding technology to support streamlined pharmacy operations and patient safety, helping to maintain its ranking as one of Turkey's most prestigious university hospitals. In Hacettepe's outpatient chemotherapy unit, the i.v.STATION ONCO promotes optimal patient safety through its ISO Class 5 environment and gravimetric controls. Analyzing the weights and volumes of specific ingredients verifies they are accurately selected and measured prior to compounding, thus reducing the risk of error.

"As a regional leader in both care delivery and innovation for chemotherapy treatments, Hacettepe has a reputation for providing the highest level of patient safety," said Rob Seim, president, Global Automation and Medication Adherence at Omnicell. "We're honored to work with the hospital's leaders and providers to further enhance that commitment to safety through our IV robotic automation."

About Hacettepe University Hospitals

Hacettepe University Hospitals hold the leading position in medical education, making them among the highest esteemed Turkish institutions. Since 1966, Hacettepe has endeavored to achieve excellence, and has become the preeminent health care center of Turkey comprising four hospitals. In addition to the quality health care services offered to patients, Hacettepe Hospital also proudly serves as a major training center for Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine students and residents.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on improving care across the entire healthcare continuum-from the acute care hospital setting, to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, to the patient's home.

Over 4,000 customers worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence and improve patient safety.

Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions, used by over 32,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the United Kingdom, are designed to improve patient adherence to prescriptions,helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

Recent Omnicell acquisitions, including Ateb, add distinct capabilities, particularly in central pharmacy, IV robotics, and pharmacy software, creating the broadest medication management product portfolio in the industry.

For more information aboutOmnicell, Inc.please visitwww.omnicell.com.

OMCL-G

Editor's Notes:

All Omnicell news releases (financial, acquisitions, products, technology etc.) are issued exclusively by PR Newswire and are immediately thereafter posted on the company's external website, omnicell.com. Omnicell and the Omnicell logo design are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. All other brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326089/omnicell__inc__logo.jpg