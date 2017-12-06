sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,451 Euro		-0,15
-0,81 %
WKN: A115FW ISIN: FR0011950732 Ticker-Symbol: 21E 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,12
18,372
05.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELIOR GROUP SCA
ELIOR GROUP SCA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELIOR GROUP SCA18,451-0,81 %