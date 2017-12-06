Picosun Oy and Ushio Inc. Start Collaboration in Japan

ESPOO, Finland and TOKYO, Japan, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Picosun Oy, a leading supplier of advanced Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) thin film coating solutions, and Ushio Inc., a leading manufacturer of light sources and optical equipment, have started collaboration to boost the sales of Picosun's ALD technology in the Japanese market.

Japan has long been one of Picosun's most important market areas, where the demand for industrial ALD solutions is constantly increasing. In order to always guarantee first-class service to the esteemed customers in the area, Picosun Japan Co. Ltd was established as Picosun's local subsidiary. Now, to extend this sales and service network even further, Picosun has decided to collaborate with Ushio, with Ushio working as its sales representative. Ushio is a well-known, well-established supplier of a wide variety of manufacturing equipment to the global semiconductor market, and Picosun's fully automated, SEMI-compliant, and production line compatible industrial ALD systems will be a key addition to their portfolio.

"We are very happy and excited to start working with Picosun. Through this collaboration we are able to offer added value to our customers, in a form of integrated manufacturing solutions consisting of Picosun's high-class ALD systems combined with our own products such as lithography tools and curing equipment. With Picosun's state-of-the-art equipment design, production-proven processes, and unmatched ALD expertise, our customers can realize a wide range of cutting-edge products in areas such as integrated circuits (especially 3D/TSV components), LEDs, and MEMS," states Mr. Jikihara, General Manager of Ushio's System Solution Division Sales Department.

"Ushio's established position and high reputation in the semiconductor industry will be valuable assets to Picosun. When it comes to our industrial clientele, Japan is one of our strongholds. Several PICOSUN' batch and cluster ALD systems are already running in production at high profile customers, and demand for more is steadfastly growing. It is vital that our local sales and support network is unwavering and always able to meet the requirements of these important customers, with cost-efficient and comprehensive turn-key solutions," summarizes Mr. John Kenney, CEO of Picosun Japan Co. Ltd.

Picosun's ALD solutions will be presented in the coming SEMICON Japan conference and exhibition at the Picosun Japan booth #5733. SEMICON Japan will take place in Tokyo Big Sight from 13th to 15th December, 2017.

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD thin film coating technology to enable the industrial leap into the future, with turn-key production solutions and unmatched expertise in the field. Today, PICOSUN' ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous major industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Europe, North America, Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Japan, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

Established in 1964, Ushio Inc. (TOKYO: 6925) is a leading manufacturer of light sources such as lamps, lasers, and LEDs, in a broad range from ultraviolet to visible to infrared rays, as well as optical equipment and cinema-related products that incorporate these light sources. It also manufactures products in the electronics field (such as semiconductors, flat panel displays and electronic components) and in the visual imaging field (including digital projectors and lighting). Many of these products enjoy dominant market shares. In recent years, Ushio has undertaken business in the life science area, such as medical and environmental fields. Visit www.ushio.co.jp/en.

