

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 (PBSFF.PK) announced, as of January 2018, the Group will have a new organizational setup with the three business areas of Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Group wants to achieve a net savings potential of over 50 million euros by 2019/2020.



In the Entertainment business, the areas of TV Broadcasting, Distribution, Advertising Platform Solutions, SevenVentures and Digital Platforms will be combined. ProSiebenSat.1 is also bringing together the Red Arrow Entertainment Group with the multi-channel network Studio71 under the name Red Arrow Studios and is integrating digital video offers into the traditional production business as well as into its international distribution networks.



In the Commerce business, ProSiebenSat.1 will operate as NCG - NUCOM GROUP and will bundle its subsidiaries in four categories: Home Services & Mobility, Leisure & Relationships, Health & Beauty and Style.



ProSiebenSat.1 confirmed its outlook for the 2017 financial year and continues to anticipate Group revenues to grow by a mid-single digit percentage range. The Group continues to expect adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to slightly exceed the previous year's level, respectively. The Group also maintained its dividend policy with a dividend payout ratio of 80% to 90% of underlying net income.



The company said it is transferring existing financial targets for 2018 into new medium-term target ranges for both revenue growth and margins. The company anticipates to continue profitable growth in the future and aims at a medium-term revenue increase in the mid-single digit percentage range. ProSiebenSat.1 also expects to achieve revenue growth of more than 1 billion euros by 2022 compared to 2017. The Group anticipates in the medium term a further increase of operating earnings and a profitability in the mid 20 percent range based on the adjusted EBITDA.



Jan Kemper, CFO, said: 'We will continue to successfully invest especially in commerce companies in the future and open up new customer groups for them through our cross-media distribution possibilities. We can successfully create additional value for the Group besides the traditional media business.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX