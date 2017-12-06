sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,16 Euro		-0,173
-0,34 %
WKN: 896795 ISIN: US6988131024 Ticker-Symbol: PP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,41
51,95
08:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAPA JOHNS INTERNATIONAL INC50,16-0,34 %