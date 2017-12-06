Former Roche Diagnostics CSO, Gerd Grenner and Biocartis Co-Founder Nader Donzel Join Board as Independent Members

Abionic SA, a developer of disrupter nanotechnology based rapid diagnostic solutions, announced today the appointment of two diagnostic industry experts, Dr. Gerd Grenner and Nader Donzel, to its Board of Directors.

"As Abionic moves to its next stage of corporate development, Gerd and Nader's knowledge and industry experience will prove invaluable," stated Dr. Nicolas Durand, CEO of Abionic. "Gerd and Nader bring complimentary expertise from large diagnostics companies and start-ups that will support our goal to become a leading player in rapid, point of care diagnostics."

Gerd Grenner, PhD, has more than 35 years' experience in R&D management positions in medical diagnostics companies. He previously held several top management positions at Roche Diagnostics in Basel (Switzerland), including Chief Scientific Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Director, Global R&D. Before Roche, Dr. Grenner was Director of Research at Polaroid-Behring Diagnostics in Boston (USA) and held several positions at Behring Diagnostics in Marburg (Germany). He holds a doctorate in biochemistry from the Technical University Munich.

"I am very pleased to be elected to Abionic's board and I am looking forward to support the company in the full exploitation of its superior technology in all fields of point-of-care diagnostics," stated Dr. Gerd Grenner.

Nader Donzel is an entrepreneur with a passion for disruptive technologies and business development. Since 2014, Mr. Donzel is general manager of Scitec Research SA, a private laboratory offering chemical analytical services. Before Scitec, Nader was co-founder and held several executive positions at Biocartis (Euronext: BCART), a company developing multiplexed molecular diagnostics devices. Mr. Donzel started his career building full-fledged automated high-throughput screening systems for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries at Scitec Automation, a company he founded and later sold to Caliper Life Sciences. He then worked at Caliper Life Sciences in Boston, MA, holding several R&D and marketing positions, including worldwide marketing manager for its laboratory automation product line.

"It is a privilege to join a company with such impressive accomplishments, both from a technology and corporate development standpoint," stated Nader Donzel. "Abionic has all the ingredients to become a major worldwide player in rapid point-of-care diagnostics."

About Abionic

Abionic has developed and commercialized the abioSCOPE, a rapid diagnostic platform used in clinical laboratories and at the point-of-care to improve medical diagnosis. This revolutionary nanotechnology-based test system provides healthcare professionals with tools that help them to make a diagnosis from a single drop of patient's blood. The first abioSCOPE applications are in allergy, iron deficiency diseases and sepsis. Abionic already commercializes a test measuring main European respiratory allergens and the total IgE, and one used to detect iron deficiencies. Recently, Abionic obtained the registration of its first rapid allergy tests in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Founded in 2010, Abionic developed its nanotechnology within the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), and is now based at the Biopôle of Lausanne, a life sciences community bringing together industry and academia. For further information, visit www.abionic.com.

