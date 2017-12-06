sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - AGM Results Statement

London, December 5

Date: 6th December 2017

On behalf of: London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.

Results of Annual General Meeting

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The proxy votes that would have been cast for each resolution, had a poll been held, were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
15,176,63700
25,176,63700
35,176,63700
45,176,63700
55,176,63700
65,176,63700
75,176,63700
85,176,63700
95,176,63700
*105,176,0090628

*Special Resolution

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2., copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting that do not constitute ordinary business have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Notes:

(a) The votes "for" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

(b) A vote "withheld" is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.

At the Meeting, Chairman, David Marshall, commented that it was pleasing to see the increase in the Company's Net Assets, including investments at market value, to £20,483,000 at the year end.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries to:
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.
020 7796 9060

© 2017 PR Newswire