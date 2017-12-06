Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor's First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications

The ultra-compact DA9230 and DA9231 nanopower PMICs provide high efficiency and flexibility for wearables, smart door locks, portable medical devices and more

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging, and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today unveiled its first nanopower PMICs, the DA9230 and DA9231. The two new PMICs are the smallest of their class on the market, enabling longer battery operating time and enhanced efficiency for always-on IoT applications, consuming only 750 nA of the total input current with the buck enabled and under no load conditions.

With a predicted 12 percent annual increase in the number of connected devices worldwide from 2017 to 2030 according to IHS1, consumer demands for increased efficiency are growing, particularly when it comes to battery life and functionality. However, engineers have faced challenges when trying to balance small form factors with the need for greater battery life, often resulting in devices with inefficient power management or limited battery capacity.

Dialog's DA9230 and DA9231 will enhance the battery life and power efficiency of common IoT devices such as wearables, smart door locks, portable medical devices and remote sensors. One of the strongest features is the form factor, as the DA9230 and DA9231 are the smallest PMICs on the market when measuring up against other comparable chipsets. Other PMICs on offer either lack multiple rails and I2C configurability in one chip, or take up twice the size. Offered in a small footprint to fit into space-constrained applications, the PMICs improve battery life with ultra-low quiescent current, high-efficiency, and configurability.

Designed to support current and future platforms, the DA9231 features a 300 mA buck together with a 100 mA LDO and the DA9230 features a standalone buck. For both devices, the buck regulator's minimum output voltage of 0.6 V enables powering advanced 14 or 10 nm geometry SOCs. With a minimum supply voltage of 2.5 V, these devices are also ready to support upcoming silicon anode battery technology.

"Our first nanopower offering, the most compact and efficient PMICs we have created, exemplifies Dialog's leadership position in the power management space," said Paul Wheeler, VP Mobile Systems, Dialog Semiconductor. "As IoT and wearable devices continue to flood the market and consumer demands for extended battery life and additional functionality increase, these new PMICs give designers the flexibility, space, and power to improve always-on battery-powered applications."

Dialog's DA9230 and DA9231 PMICs are sampling now and will be available through Avnet in the first quarter of 2018. More information can be found here:

DA9230: www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/DA9230 and

DA9231: www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/DA9231.

NOTES

1 Source HIS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) October 24, 2017

Dialog, the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2017 Dialog Semiconductor All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Lauren Ofstedahl

Dialog Semiconductor

Phone: +1 (408) 845 8518

lauren.ofstedahl@diasemi.com

Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

Twitter: @DialogSemi



About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,050 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor plc