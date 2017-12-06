sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,60 Euro		-1,344
-5,39 %
WKN: A0LCUK ISIN: CH0027148649 Ticker-Symbol: S3F 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,304
23,824
08:21
23,269
23,548
08:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC1,434+2,72 %
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG23,60-5,39 %