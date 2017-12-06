NextGenTel Holding - Sale of Consumer Mobile Customer Portfolio

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In reassessing the company's strategy, the board of NextGenTel Holding ASA has concluded that the consumer mobile customers are of less strategic importance for the future of the NextGenTel Group. Therefore, the company has initiated a sale of this customer portfolio which counted approximately 38,000 subscriptions as of 30 September 2017. NextGenTel AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NextGenTel Holding ASA, has on 4 December 2017 signed an agreement to sell its consumer mobile customer portfolio to Telia Norge AS. The purchase price is minimum NOK 75 million and maximum NOK 95 million depending on the number of customers actually being migrated. The transaction is subject to approval by the Norwegian competition authorities, expected early 2018. The finalized transaction is expected to close during June 2018.

