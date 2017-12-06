

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported Wednesday that its passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, were 5.35 million for the month of November, a growth of 8.1 percent from last year's 4.95 million.



Load Factor was 92.3 percent, 2.6 percentage points higher than 89.7 percent a year ago.



For the rolling 12 months ending November 2017, passengers were 81.33 million, up 10.3 percent from a year ago, and load Factor was 92.9 percent, compared to 91.3 percent last year.



