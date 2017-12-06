Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-06 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On December 5, 2017, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of Baltic Horizon Fund managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS and to list its 12,784,768 additional units in Baltic Fund List.



Proceeding from the above, 12,784,768 additional units of Baltic Horizon Fund will be listed on Thursday, December 7, 2017 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Thus, altogether 77,440,638 units of Baltic Horizon Fund (ISIN: EE3500110244) will be traded under the trading code NHCBHFFT on or about December 7.



Baltic Horizon Fund's Prospectus, Prospectus Supplements and Prospectus Summaries are available on Nasdaq Baltic web page under Issuer's detailed view: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?instrument=EE3500110244&list=5¤cy=EUR& pg=nontradeddetails&tab=company&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.