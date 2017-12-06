sprite-preloader
WKN: A0RNK4 ISIN: CY0100962113 
06.12.2017
Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: Conversion of bonds, shares issued

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 April 2016 made by Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") regarding the new convertible bond loan issued by the Company on 17 April 2016.

Based on conversion notices received, convertible bonds of nominal value USD 300,000 have today been converted into 148,514 ordinary shares in the Company.

Following the conversion, the outstanding principal of the convertible bond is reduced to USD 107,979,271 and the number of outstanding ordinary shares in the Company has increased to 138,063,905.

6 December 2017
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

