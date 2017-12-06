

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group Plc.(SGC.L) reported that its interim profit before tax for the for the half-year ended 28 October 2017 rose to 96.7 million pounds from 89.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Chief Executive, Martin Griffiths, said,' In UK rail, we are working with the Department for Transport towards new contracts at Virgin Trains East Coast and Virgin Trains West Coast. Our East Midlands Trains franchise has been extended through to March 2019, with the prospect of us agreeing a further direct award franchise from March 2019, and we are part of shortlisted bids for new South Eastern and West Coast Partnership franchises.'



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the period grew to 78.2 million pounds from 73.1 million in the prior year. Earnings per share were 13.6 pence compared to 12.7 pence last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 13.6 pence compared to 13.9 pence last year.



Revenue for the period declined to 1.80 billion pounds from 2.00 billion pounds last year.



The company maintained the interim dividend at 3.8 pence per share. The company will consider the final dividend for the year in June and, while it currently has no plans to reduce the rate of dividend, it anticipates that any dividend growth at that time will be modest. The 3.8 pence dividend is payable to shareholders on the register at 26 January 2018 and will be paid on 7 March 2018. Shareholders who wish to participate in the dividend re-investment plan for this dividend should elect to do so by sending their requests to the Company's registrars to arrive by 14 February 2018.



The company noted that its expectation of adjusted earnings per share for the year ending 28 April 2018 is unchanged.



