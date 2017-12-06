- 40% of APAC businesses expect to hire more over the next 12 months, a three-year high.
- China optimism at 52% three-year high. 44% of firms there expect revenues to increase over the next 12 months, and 21% predict increased exports.
- 46% of APAC businesses agree that the One Belt One Road initiative will provide significant growth opportunities.
- The biggest threat to the region cited is ageing populations.
Grant Thornton's annual APAC businesses report reflects a buoyant mood across much of the region as optimism hits a two-year high, driven by improvements from its two biggest economies: China and Japan.
Report and survey highlights:
Outlook brightens across Asia Pacific
- Levels of optimism hit net 41% in Q3 2017.
- 40% of businesses expect to hire more people over the next 12 months, a three-year high.
Not all trajectories are upwards
- In Australia, business optimism has slipped from 75% a year ago to 58% now.
- Optimism in New Zealand is down to 68% which is the lowest in two years.
Trade Prospects
- 50% of businesses are confident that regional and geopolitical events will create a business environment that will allow free trade to prosper over the next five years. Only 6% are not confident this will be case. One in three (34%) remain neutral.
Opportunities in growing middle class
- 30% cite this as an opportunity, up from 23% last year. India's businesses are most positive (58%) about the growth opportunity presented by rapid middle-class growth.
One Belt One Road initiative
- 46% of businesses agree that the One Belt One Road initiative will provide significant growth opportunities.
- Support is particularly strong in India, where two in three firms (66%) agree it will provide significant growth opportunities.
Trans Pacific Partnership
- 26% of businesses still see it as an opportunity for the region over the next five years. This is a slight increase from 12 months ago.
Demographics and geopolitical threats still linger
- The biggest threat to the region is ageing populations, down 3pp from last year at 33%, but the second year straight that it has topped the list.
