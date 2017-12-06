40% of APAC businesses expect to hire more over the next 12 months, a three-year high.

China optimism at 52% three-year high. 44% of firms there expect revenues to increase over the next 12 months, and 21% predict increased exports.

46% of APAC businesses agree that the One Belt One Road initiative will provide significant growth opportunities.

The biggest threat to the region cited is ageing populations.

Grant Thornton's annual APAC businesses report reflects a buoyant mood across much of the region as optimism hits a two-year high, driven by improvements from its two biggest economies: China and Japan.

Report and survey highlights:

Outlook brightens across Asia Pacific

Levels of optimism hit net 41% in Q3 2017.

Not all trajectories are upwards

In Australia, business optimism has slipped from 75% a year ago to 58% now.

Optimism in New Zealand is down to 68% which is the lowest in two years.

Trade Prospects

50% of businesses are confident that regional and geopolitical events will create a business environment that will allow free trade to prosper over the next five years. Only 6% are not confident this will be case. One in three (34%) remain neutral.

Opportunities in growing middle class

30% cite this as an opportunity, up from 23% last year. India's businesses are most positive (58%) about the growth opportunity presented by rapid middle-class growth.

One Belt One Road initiative

46% of businesses agree that the One Belt One Road initiative will provide significant growth opportunities.

Support is particularly strong in India, where two in three firms (66%) agree it will provide significant growth opportunities.

Trans Pacific Partnership

26% of businesses still see it as an opportunity for the region over the next five years. This is a slight increase from 12 months ago.

Demographics and geopolitical threats still linger

The biggest threat to the region is ageing populations, down 3pp from last year at 33%, but the second year straight that it has topped the list.

