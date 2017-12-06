Pioneer offers unparalleled value with its latest A-series car multimedia receivers

TEL AVIV, Isreal, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre, a leader in aftermarket car audio, today announced the release of AVH-A205BT and AVH-A105DVD. The duo are its latest multimedia receivers under the advanced (A) series, which provides drivers with greater value and highly sought-after features, all in a user-friendly and stylish package.

"Sales of motor vehicles is steadily growing across ASEAN with a year-on-year date increase of 5.56%. As a result, the demand for truly immersive in-car entertainment has been higher than ever," said Mr. Takao Chiba, Deputy General Manager of Product Planning and Marketing Division, Pioneer Electronics Asia Centre. "The new A-series unlocks a whole new world of entertainment for drivers, providing improved sound quality and native support for more video formats compared to most factory-fitted models."

Here are the key features of these new Pioneer multimedia receivers:

MORE INTUITIVE AND HASSLE-FREE

Operating these multimedia receivers is a joy since they are more user-friendly than ever. Pioneer has not only enhanced the graphical user interface (UI) with larger icons and an on-demand menu bar, but also adopted a "dot-by-dot" (one-to-one pixel) mapping technology for the 6.2-inch touchscreen, resulting in an ultra-crisp UI that puts the driver in complete control.

Direct Bluetooth switching for the AVH-A205BT can be used to toggle between Bluetooth sources, effortlessly and quickly for up to three compatible smartphones, simply at the press of an onscreen icon. Instead of using Android Open Accessory (AOA) protocol for USB operation, both models support the ubiquitous Media Transfer Protocol (MTP), making them compatible with more devices.

A NEW LEVEL OF CUSTOMISABILITY

While most comparable receivers have a five-band graphic equaliser (GEQ), the AVH-A205BT and AVH-A105DVD stand out with a truly versatile 13-band GEQ. Together with other advanced settings such as crossover and time alignment, they give drivers even greater flexibility to tailor the sound output to their preference. Also available are more user-selectable wallpapers, which are specially curated for this series and preloaded by the company.

ATTRACTIVE & MODERN STYLING

An updated prism design, combining a subtle blue backlighting and chrome accent, gives these receivers a stylish and refreshingly modern look. Finally, for a bit of flare, Pioneer has added five background colours for the UI and customisable RGB illumination which were previously available only for its higher-end models.

The new Pioneer A-series multimedia receivers are now available at Pioneer's authorised dealers

High-res product images can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/31a1ay2c6jkxifu/AABPrmAHdb0TTlp_o5hL_ia0a?dl=0

Additional notes:

About Pioneer Electronics AsiaCentre (PAC) Pte. Ltd.

The regional headquarters of Pioneer Corporation since 1992, Pioneer's core business is in car audio visual. Pioneer aims to be a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier to leading car brands, providing comprehensive infotainment solutions for in-car, by developing next-generation devices and innovative cloud services for the growing connected car market. For more information, please visit www.pioneer.com.sg.

Photo- https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171127/2000886-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170608/1871433-1LOGO