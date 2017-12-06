Airbiquity To Showcase OTAmatic For Secure Connected Car Over-The-Air (OTA) Software Updates and Data Management at CES 2018

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Airbiquity a global leader in connected vehicle services, will demonstrate its OTAmatic'over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management solution at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9-12. CES is the world's largest gathering of global business leaders and pioneering thinkers to discuss the technology industry's most relevant issues and innovations. Over the course of the four-day event, Airbiquity will provide demonstrations of its OTAmatic offering to customers, analysts, and press at the Aria hotel and multiple technology partner exhibit locations.

With an estimated 100 million vehicles using telematics systems to be produced by 2020 worldwide, and an increasing reliance on software updates and data management for new vehicle operations and features, the revenue opportunity for OTA technology and service delivery is significant. Goldstein Research projects the global automotive telematics market will grow to $99 billion in 2024.

Software updates provide benefits such as reduced software related recall expenses, faster recall compliance, improved cybersecurity response, and the ability to deliver vehicle performance and feature enhancements post-consumer purchase. Data management provides benefits such as data collection for analytics to power driving centric services, improve operational efficiencies, and enable monetization opportunities for automakers and third party ecosystems.

Airbiquity's OTAmatic solution addresses the increasing complexity of conducting automotive OTA by efficiently and securely orchestrating and automating multiple electronic control unit (ECU) software updates and data management for connected vehicles with highly refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, secure edge analytics framework for upgradable analytics, and end-to-end "defense in-depth" security approach to name a few of the innovative product's features.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquityis a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform,Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, reliable, and manageable connected vehicle services meeting the safety, entertainment, and convenience needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity atwww.airbiquity.comor join the conversation@airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

