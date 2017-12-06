Abel Noser Solutions Teams Up With FactSet Research Systems For Multi-Asset Best Execution And Regulatory Reporting

THIS RELATIONSHIP INTEGRATES ABEL NOSER'S TOOLS SEAMLESSLY INTO FACTSET'S CYMBA PLATFORM AHEAD OF THE JANUARY 2018 MiFID II DEADLINE

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Noser Solutions and FactSet Research Systems announced today that they have teamed up to create a comprehensive MiFID II best execution and reporting offering for FactSet clients and their affiliates. The service provides fund managers comprehensive regulatory/compliance reports, end client best execution review and analysis, internal review including broker/venue analysis and commission comparisons along with execution consulting.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Weiler, President of Abel Noser Solutions said, "We are thrilled to work closely with FactSet to provide our suite of products to satisfy specific requirements brought about by MiFID II regulation. This watershed event brings new challenges not only to our mutual clients domiciled in Europe, but for many clients around the globe. Our partnership addresses those challenges by helping clients remain compliant and competitive in the changing investment landscape."

Nupen Shah, Director of EMEA at Abel Noser Solutions in London adds, "This is a really exciting first step in our collaboration with FactSet to provide multi-asset transaction costs analytics. Our partnership will initially focus on MiFID II best execution compliance and reporting for Cymba IMS Clients, and will make them well-positioned to leverage our value-added alpha capturing applications."

"As clients demand a seamless workflow around MiFID II compliance and reporting, I am happy to welcome Abel Noser into the Channel Partner Program. The tools that Abel Noser offers further strengthen the Cymba offering for the current regulatory demands around MiFID II and future needs," said Dave Hannibal, Global Manager of Channel Partners, FactSet.

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. With over 500 clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions offers software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

About FactSet

FactSet(NYSE:FDS| NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior analytics, service, content, and technology to help more than 85,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We are committed to giving investment professionals the edge to outperform, with fresh perspectives, informed insights, and the industry-leading support of our dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For anda BestWorkplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily atinsight.factset.com. Learn more atwww.factset.comand follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

