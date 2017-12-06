Highlights:



-- US Patent Office grants Patent #9,701,827 to Rubber Fab for X-Ray Opaque Polymeric materials, applicable to its Detectomer range of Metal Detectable and X-Ray Inspectable sanitary gaskets and o-rings -- Re-enforces strong track record of innovation and supports industry drive to improve food safety in line with Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)



SPARTA, N.J., 2017-12-05 17:39 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubber Fab, a Garlock Hygienic Technologies Company and leading provider of critical process consumables for the pharmaceutical, food and beverage sectors, has announced that the US Patent Office has granted Patent #9,701,827 for their X-Ray Opaque Polymeric Materials, which complements their existing Patent # 7,390,580 for Metal Detectable gaskets.



Rubber Fab General Manager, Gary Huether, explained that the new Patent continued to demonstrate the strong track record of material and product innovation, which remains a corner-stone of the business. "Ever since Bob DuPont Sr. founded this company more than 20 years ago, it has always been our philosophy to push the boundaries of traditional sanitary gaskets and process seals in order to provide customers - and indeed the whole industry - with unique solutions. This new patent further re-enforces our innovation credentials, and demonstrates our continued commitment to this market space."



The new patent is a fundamental part of the Detectomer portfolio from Rubber Fab, which encompasses a full range of Metal Detectable and X-Ray Inspectable sanitary gaskets and o-rings. These products provide food and pharmaceutical manufacturers with enhanced functionality, allowing them to reduce their process risks through better detection of non-metallic contaminants.



Stephen Doherty, Director of Business Development, added, "The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) is driving the food processing industry toward a more proactive approach with regards to process safety and food contamination. While this legislation directly affects manufacturers within (and exporting to) the USA, we observe a global trend whereby many multinational food processing companies are implementing metal detection and X-ray inspection techniques as a way to minimise unscheduled downtime, significantly reduce the likelihood of product recall, and ultimately improve consumer confidence."



