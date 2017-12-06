On request of Arjo AB, company registration number 559092-8064, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from December 12, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that Arjo AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company's share capital consists of a total of 18,217,200[1] A-shares and 254,152,373[2] B-shares as per today's date.



Short Name: ARJO B ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of B-shares to be listed: 254,152,373 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN Code: SE0010468116 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID: 146954 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Average Daily Turnover: 4,000,000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Segment: Large cap ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size Table: Equities, SEK Most Liquid, FESE2 / 169 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care -----------------------------------



[1]See prospectus page 114 (Sw. version).



[2]See prospectus page 114 (Sw. version).