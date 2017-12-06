sprite-preloader
06.12.2017 | 09:19
PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, December 6

Funds              Date      Ticker    ISIN code    Shares in  Currency   Net Asset     NAV/per
                                       Symbol                   Issue                 Value      share Base

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   05.12.2017    PSES    IE00B23D8Y98   900,001     EUR     13,828,967     15.36550
 Europe Mid-Small UCITS
           ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   05.12.2017    PSRE    IE00B23D8X81  1,200,001    EUR     11,614,806     9.67900
    Europe UCITS ETF

 PowerShares Dynamic US   05.12.2017    PSWC    IE00B23D9240  1,100,001    USD     19,454,750     17.68612
    Market UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US  05.12.2017    PSRF    IE00B23D8S39 18,000,001    USD     333,343,935    18.51911
     1000 UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK  05.12.2017    PSRU    IE00B23LNN70   650,001     GBP      7,332,144     11.28020
      100 UCITS ETF

    PowerShares EQQQ      05.12.2017    EQQQ    IE0032077012 12,529,500    USD    1,923,633,786  153.52838
  NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF

    PowerShares EQQQ      05.12.2017    EQGB    IE00BYVTMW98    5,400      GBP       690,940     127.95191
  NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   05.12.2017    PSDE    IE00B23D9570  2,800,001    USD     24,722,876     8.82960
 Emerging Markets UCITS
           ETF

  PowerShares FTSE RAFI   05.12.2017    PSDU    IE00B23LNQ02  2,050,001    USD     41,220,463     20.10753
All-World 3000 UCITS ETF

   PowerShares Global     05.12.2017    BUYB    IE00BLSNMW37  3,100,001    USD     105,807,582    34.13147
 Buyback Achievers UCITS
           ETF

 PowerShares S&P500 High  05.12.2017    HDLV    IE00BWTN6Y99 10,545,001    USD     342,087,350    32.44071
 Dividend Low Volatility
        UCITS ETF

   Powershares S&P 500    05.12.2017  SPXTDVUN  IE00BX8ZXS68   150,001     USD      3,855,448     25.70282
    Veqtor UCITS ETF

 PowerShares Euro Stoxx   05.12.2017    EUHD    IE00BZ4BMM98   500,001     EUR     14,204,119     28.40818
 High Div Low Vol UCITS
           ETF

PowerShares FTSE Emerging 05.12.2017  HDLVEMN   IE00BYYXBF44   700,001     USD     22,007,415     31.43912
Markets High Dividend Low
  Volatility UCITS ETF

PowerShares FTSE UK High  05.12.2017  HDLVUKN   IE00BYYXBD20   200,001     GBP      4,894,906     24.47441
 Dividend Low Volatility
        UCITS ETF

PowerShares US High Yield 05.12.2017    HYFA    IE00BD0Q9673  1,248,401    USD     33,460,536     26.80272
 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF

PowerShares US High Yield 05.12.2017    FAGB    IE00BYVTN047   10,000      GBP       249,992      24.99920
 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF

 PowerShares S&P 500 QVM  05.12.2017    PQVM    IE00BDZCKK11   200,001     USD      5,866,167     29.33069
        UCITS ETF

© 2017 PR Newswire