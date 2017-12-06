PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Funds Date Ticker ISIN code Shares in Currency Net Asset NAV/per Symbol Issue Value share Base PowerShares FTSE RAFI 05.12.2017 PSES IE00B23D8Y98 900,001 EUR 13,828,967 15.36550 Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 05.12.2017 PSRE IE00B23D8X81 1,200,001 EUR 11,614,806 9.67900 Europe UCITS ETF PowerShares Dynamic US 05.12.2017 PSWC IE00B23D9240 1,100,001 USD 19,454,750 17.68612 Market UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 05.12.2017 PSRF IE00B23D8S39 18,000,001 USD 333,343,935 18.51911 1000 UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI UK 05.12.2017 PSRU IE00B23LNN70 650,001 GBP 7,332,144 11.28020 100 UCITS ETF PowerShares EQQQ 05.12.2017 EQQQ IE0032077012 12,529,500 USD 1,923,633,786 153.52838 NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF PowerShares EQQQ 05.12.2017 EQGB IE00BYVTMW98 5,400 GBP 690,940 127.95191 NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 05.12.2017 PSDE IE00B23D9570 2,800,001 USD 24,722,876 8.82960 Emerging Markets UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE RAFI 05.12.2017 PSDU IE00B23LNQ02 2,050,001 USD 41,220,463 20.10753 All-World 3000 UCITS ETF PowerShares Global 05.12.2017 BUYB IE00BLSNMW37 3,100,001 USD 105,807,582 34.13147 Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF PowerShares S&P500 High 05.12.2017 HDLV IE00BWTN6Y99 10,545,001 USD 342,087,350 32.44071 Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF Powershares S&P 500 05.12.2017 SPXTDVUN IE00BX8ZXS68 150,001 USD 3,855,448 25.70282 Veqtor UCITS ETF PowerShares Euro Stoxx 05.12.2017 EUHD IE00BZ4BMM98 500,001 EUR 14,204,119 28.40818 High Div Low Vol UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE Emerging 05.12.2017 HDLVEMN IE00BYYXBF44 700,001 USD 22,007,415 31.43912 Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF PowerShares FTSE UK High 05.12.2017 HDLVUKN IE00BYYXBD20 200,001 GBP 4,894,906 24.47441 Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF PowerShares US High Yield 05.12.2017 HYFA IE00BD0Q9673 1,248,401 USD 33,460,536 26.80272 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF PowerShares US High Yield 05.12.2017 FAGB IE00BYVTN047 10,000 GBP 249,992 24.99920 Fallen Angels UCITS ETF PowerShares S&P 500 QVM 05.12.2017 PQVM IE00BDZCKK11 200,001 USD 5,866,167 29.33069 UCITS ETF