Proteros biostructures GmbH today announced that the Company's Supervisory board had appointed Dave Lemus, previously a non-executive director at Proteros, as Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Proteros Biostructures GmbH. Additionally, he will serve in the role of Non-Executive Board Chairman of Proteros USA, Inc., the Company's newly formed subsidiary in the U.S.A., where he will be based.

Previous to his appointment, Mr. Lemus was COO and CFO of Medigene AG, assisting in its transformation into an immunotherapy-based company through the establishment of strategic partnerships. Prior to this, he served as CEO of Sigma Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where during his tenure, the company obtained FDA approval of a rare disease therapeutic, launched two commercial products and sold its lead oncology product for $900 mil. Before this, Mr. Lemus successfully executed Germany's first biotechnology IPO with MorphoSys AG in 1999, and conducted multiple financings and acquisitions during his more than 10 years with the company. Previous to this, Mr. Lemus held management positions with both Hoffmann La Roche and the Lindt Spruengli chocolate company.

Commenting, Torsten Neuefeind, CEO of Proteros, said, "I am delighted to have Dave on board during what is a phase of rapid development and progress at Proteros. We have greatly appreciated his contributions over the last years in his service on our board, and I sincerely believe he can support us in achieving our goal to become a global leader in lead discovery focused on technically challenging and novel targets."

Eric-Paul Pâques, non-executive board chairman of Proteros, mentioned, "We are very pleased to have Dave step down into the management board of Proteros Biostructures GmbH. His very extensive experience in both the pharmaceutical and biotech industries will be of great benefit to Proteros, and we continue to look forward to continuing our very fruitful collaboration with him going forward."

Adding, Dave Lemus said, "Proteros' Nobel-prize winning science base and numerous active collaborations with virtually all of the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry's major players, provides a tremendous base from which to grow from. I am excited to assist the company in attaining its ambitious global goals and look forward to helping enable Proteros achieve its next stage of development."

About Proteros biostructures GmbH

Proteros is a German-based, private biotechnology company focused on drug discovery for novel and highly technically demanding targets, and was co-founded by Nobel-prize winner Robert Huber, a pioneer in the field of structural biology. The company presently works with a majority of the largest global pharmaceutical and biotech companies in various collaborative relationships and is building a pipeline of early-stage partnered and proprietary discovery projects.

