Capita plc - Directorate Change

6 December 2017

Capita plc Board Appointment

Baroness Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Capita plc ('Capita') announces the appointment of Baroness (Lucy) Neville-Rolfe DBE CMG as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 6 December 2017. Lucy will be appointed to the Nomination, Remuneration and Audit and Risk Committees on joining the Board.

Lucy is a Chartered Secretary with many years of experience in senior roles in both the private and public sectors.

She is currently a backbencher in the House of Lords, having stepped down from being a Government Minister in June 2017. She served for three years as a Government Minister as Commercial Secretary to the Treasury, Minister of State, and Minister of State for Energy and Intellectual Property. She was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary in the departments for Business Innovation and Skills, and Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

Lucy also has a wealth of private sector experience. She was a member of the Board of Tesco plc from 2006 until 2013, serving as Executive Director, Corporate & Legal Affairs, having previously held senior management positions at Tesco since 1997. Alongside this, Lucy has held a number of Non-Executive Directorships at leading organisations including ITV plc and Metro AG and was a member of the CBI Economics Committee for a total of 14 years.

Sir Ian Powell, Chairman of Capita, said "We are delighted to welcome Lucy to the Capita Board. Her appointment is part of our strategy to improve our governance with the addition of a highly experienced and qualified Non-Executive Director. Lucy's extensive Board and senior leadership experience, including her in-depth knowledge of the regulatory and governance aspects of business,adds further depth and strength to our teamand we very muchlook forward to her contribution."

Jonathan Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Capita, said: "Baroness Neville-Rolfe brings a wealth ofstrategy, commercial and governmentexperience to Capita, gained fromthe senior roles she has held across a broad range of leading quoted companies."

The Board considers Baroness Neville-Rolfe to be independent.

The Company has no further information to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13of the UK Listing Authority Listing Rules.

- Ends -

For further information:

Capita plc

Tel: 020 7799 1525

Andrew Ripper, Head of Investor Relations

Capita press office

Shona Nichols, Executive Director, Communications

Tel: 020 7654 2399 (out of hours)

Note to editors

Capita is a leading UK provider of technology enabled customer and business process services and integrated professional support services. With 67,000 people at over 450 sites across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, Capita uses its expertise, infrastructure and scale benefits to transform its clients' services, driving down costs and adding value. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: www.capita.com