Huobi.pro Monthly Report November 2017: more than US$4 billion in Cumulative Transactions; Number of new users grew more than 20 times

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Huobi.proreleased its November monthly report to its worldwide users.

According to the report, Huobi Blockchain Application Institute has researched and assessed over 200 asset projects built on blockchain technology. These projects werefounded bymore than200 different teams teamsfrom more than 20 countries. Of the 200 asset projects, 27 high-quality projects were selected by the Institute based on Huobi's internal standards and process in outstanding innovation, risk control, and other evaluation criteria.

Other important details

Huobi.pro's new users have grown more than 20 times in November

Majority users are Male aged from 25 to 35

November trading volumereached US$4.185,481,199.44

Huobi's customer care is of critical importance to the company. In November,user's telephone consultation satisfaction was as high as 97.96%. In November, Huobi conducted 6surveys, covering about 10,000 users, to collectfeedback on consultation and support services. Based on thecustomer feedback,Huobi has optimizedproducts 1,209 times in order to provide better service to customers.

Moreover, Huobi insists on providing users with 7*24 customer service. In November, customer service staffprovided consultation and support toover 60,000 customers.

In addition, the report also provides detailed information on new highlights of products, new project evaluation criteria, and how assets can be listed and unlisted, which enable users to better understand the operation ofHuobi.proand analyzeindustry prospects.

For the full report click here: https://www.huobipro.com/topic/monthly_report/