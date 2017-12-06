

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales grew at a slower pace in October, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Annual growth in retail trade eased to calendar-adjusted 3.9 percent from 7.5 percent a month ago.



At the same time, non-adjusted retail sales grew 6.3 percent year-on-year, slightly slower than the 6.4 percent rise seen in September.



Sales for automotive fuel gained 8.9 percent. Sale of non-food goods advanced 8.5 percent and that of food increased 2.1 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 1.6 percent in October, data showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX