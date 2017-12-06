

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as bond yields tumbled, metals prices plunged sharply, oil eased on supply worries and the Japanese yen gained ground on Middle East concerns as well as worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown.



Chinese stocks fell after a senior researcher at the People's Bank of China urged central banks to tighten monetary policies. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.29 percent to 3,293.96 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell as much as 2.14 percent to 28,224.80.



Japanese shares fell sharply as geopolitical worries and concerns over a potential government shutdown in the U.S. helped fuel demand for safe-haven assets.



The Nikkei average slumped 445.34 points or 1.97 percent to 22,177.04, marking its biggest fall in 8 1/2 months. The broader Topix index closed 1.43 percent lower at 1,765.42. Nisshin Steel, Fujikura, Fast Retailing and Toho Zinc fell around 5 percent each.



Australian shares retreated, with a pullback in commodity prices and weaker-than-expected GDP data weighing on markets. GDP growth for the third quarter came in at 0.6 percent, slightly below forecasts for 0.7 percent growth and down from the 0.9 percent seen in the previous quarter.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index finished down 26.10 points or 0.44 percent at 5,945.70 to extend losses for a third straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 0.45 percent to 6,029.90.



Falling copper, iron ore and gold prices pulled down miners, with Newcrest, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and South32 falling 2-4 percent. Banks ANZ, NAB and Westpac finished modestly higher, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates on hold at a record low.



Explosives maker Incitec Pivot lost 1.8 percent after the fertilizer and explosives maker warned that its 2020 and 2021 full-year profits will be hit by the end of a contract to supply ammonium nitrate prill to mining giant BHP Billiton.



TPG Telecom advanced 1.3 percent after its chairman said the company's mobile and fixed-line projects will benefit shareholders over the long term.



Seoul stocks tumbled amid heavy selling by foreign investors on concerns over geopolitical worries in the Middle East after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The benchmark Kospi plunged 35.75 points or 1.42 percent to 2,474.37.



New Zealand shares fell amid heavy selling in growth stocks like Xero, Fletcher Building and Xero, which fell around 3 percent each. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index dropped 45.35 points or 0.55 percent to 8,130.86.



Scales Corp soared as much as 7.6 percent after the company forecast full-year earnings at the upper end of guidance.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving down 0.4 percent despite exports growth for October coming in above forecasts.



India's Sensex was down 0.4 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 1.3 percent and the Taiwan Weighted lost 1.6 percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.4 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed in the red amid reports about disagreements over a corporate alternative minimum tax in the tax bill. Disappointing trade balance and services sector data also weighed on markets.



The Dow dropped half a percent, the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX