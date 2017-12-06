Motive Partners Launch Global Advisory Council with Financial Services and Technology Leaders

Motive Partners is honored to announce the appointment of ten world-class members to its Global Advisory Council.

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Partners, an investment firm focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry, today announced the appointment of the following distinguished members to its Global Advisory Council (GAC):

Douglas Flint CBE , Former Group Chairman of HSBC;

Former Group Chairman of HSBC; Russell Fradin , Operating Partner at Clayton , Dubilier & Rice and former President & CEO of SunGard Data Systems;

Operating Partner at , Dubilier & Rice and former President & CEO of SunGard Data Systems; Rosemary Leith , Founding Director of the World Wide Web Foundation & Fellow at Harvard's Berkman Center;

Founding Director of the World Wide Web Foundation & Fellow at Berkman Center; Peter Leukert , Group CIO at Deutsche Telekom;

Group CIO at Deutsche Telekom; James Neary , Managing Director of Warburg Pincus;

, Managing Director of Warburg Pincus; Henry Ritchotte , former Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Bank;

former Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Bank; Lawrence H. Summers , Charles W. Eliot University Professor & President Emeritus at Harvard University & 71 st Secretary of the United States Treasury;

Charles W. Eliot University Professor & President Emeritus at & 71 Secretary of the United States Treasury; John W. Thompson , Chairman of Microsoft;

Chairman of Microsoft; Romesh Wadhwani , Chairman & CEO of Symphony Technology Group; and

Chairman & CEO of Symphony Technology Group; and Paul Walker , former Co-Head of Technology at Goldman Sachs.

The GAC members will provide strategic guidance to Motive Partners and its portfolio companies and extend connectivity across technology, financial services and investment management. Each GAC member is widely renowned as a thought-leader in their respective fields.

The GAC members are closely aligned with the firm's overarching strategy with deep expertise investing, operating and innovating in financial technology and financial services. Having held senior leadership positions at some of the world's most successful financial services and technology firms, the GAC members' knowledge and networks extend the firm's domain expertise and connectivity.

With an estimated $4.7tn in revenue at risk of displacement by new tech-enabled entrants (source: Gartner) and nearly $700bn spent by established financial institutions on technology each year (source: Goldman Sachs), the intersection of finance and technology represents one of the most compelling and important market opportunities today.

Motive Partners was founded by Rob Heyvaert, former Chairman and Founder of Capco; Stephen C. Daffron, former Global Head of Technology & Operations at Morgan Stanley and former CEO at Interactive Data Corporation; and Mike Hayford, former CFO of FIS and President & COO of Metavante, each sharing the collective goal of applying their extensive expertise, experience and connectivity in the financial technology arena to help businesses achieve long-term growth and value creation.

Other Partners include Etienne Castiaux, former CTO of FIS, and founder of Clear2Pay; Alberto Corvo, former PwC Capital Markets Technology leader; Frank Martire III, former Partner at Greenberg Traurig, LLP; Jim O'Neill, former head of M&A at Metavante and Senior Analyst at Celent; and Andy Stewart, former co-head of BlackRock Alternative Investors.

The GAC will be Chaired by Rob Heyvaert, Founder of Motive Partners, and Vice-Chaired by Alastair Lukies CBE, the UK Prime Minister's Business Ambassador for Financial Technology and Founding Partner of Motive Partners.

Lawrence H. Summers, Charles W. Eliot University Professor & President Emeritus at Harvard University & 71st Secretary of the United States Treasury & Motive Partners GAC Member, commented:

"The stability and performance of the global economy is dependent on the development of the financial system, and in particular, the impact of technological innovation. Motive Partners has formed a team with experience across financial services, technology, academia and government that wants to help transformative companies make the financial system more effective for society. I look forward to working with them on that mission."

John W Thompson, Chairman of Microsoft & Motive Partners GAC Member, commented:

"As we see financial services, technology and investment management intersect and evolve, Motive Partners' financial technology focused combination of investors, operators and innovators will be a welcome force for economic and social impact. The team's unique DNA, culture and deep industry expertise will be a huge asset for the industry and I'm excited to work with the team as they achieve great results across the Motive ecosystem."

Paul Walker, Senior Advisor & GAC Member, commented:

"The model at Motive, which combines investing expertise, true sector specialization and a passion for innovation, is one I'm excited to help build. I look forward to working with the Motive team and the diverse and accomplished members of the GAC to create value for Motive's investors and portfolio companies."

Rob Heyvaert, Motive Partners Founder, commented:

"The financial services industry is undergoing a perfect storm of change, with technology at its core. We are very excited to welcome this group of exceptional members to help Motive Partners empower financial technology businesses to accelerate their transformative impact on the industry by providing capital, expertise and connectivity. We have a deep respect for the members of Motive's GAC, both in their achievements to date but also for their continued vision for financial services, technology and investment management."

Mike Hayford, Motive Partners Founder, commented:

"We believe Motive Partners will add value to our portfolio companies by partnering with top tier management teams and applying our long history of investing and operating in financial technology businesses - our GAC members bolster our ability to execute on this strategy."

More information on Motive Partners, its strategy and team can be found at www.motivepartners.com

For more information please contact:

Alexa Hooft Graafland, Prosek Partners

O: 212.279.3115 x292

M: 917.886.1183

ahooftgraafland@prosek.com I www.prosek.com