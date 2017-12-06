For the new kind of photon upconversion, the research team used deep eutectic solvents as an alternative to ionic fluids.

Researchers at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) claim they have developed a new photon upconversion platform that is low-cost, environmentally friendly, and able to provide high thermal stability.

The scientists have replaced the use of organic solvents, where the practical adoption is currently limited by a lack of thermal stability of the solvent mixtures, vapor toxicity, flammability and vapor pressures, with a new class of ...

