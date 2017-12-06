The first modules have rolled off the line in Ohio as part of First Solar's $1.4 billion dollar bet on its large-format Series 6. The company will also expand production in Vietnam.

First Solar marked a major milestone in its re-tooling towards producing large-format modules today, with the production of its first Series 6 module on new production lines at the company's factory in Ohio.

The 1.2 x 2 meter modules are expected to become commercially available at 420-445 watts with efficiencies of over 17%, which is a testament to the thin film solar maker's remarkable progress with cadmium telluride PV.

The retooling in Perrysburg began a year ago and has represented roughly $177 million ...

