Being completed the reorganization and rationalization process of the Group structure, AS Baltic RE Group has decided to modify the closing date of the subsidiaries' financial year, which will end on 31st of October of each year. This decision is taken in order to align the annual balance sheet of the subsidiaries with the seasonality of a part of the revenues from retail lease, thus simplifying the mother company's preparation of the Group's financial statements and allowing to receive and represent in same financial year Baltic RE Group's balance sheet the subsidiaries' dividends, in the meanwhile improving the process of preparing the budget.



The financial year closing date of AS Baltic RE Group will remain unchanged at 31st of December of each year.



About AS Baltic RE Group



AS Baltic RE Group business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. AS Baltic RE Group is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.



