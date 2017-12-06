London Nusantara Plantations PLC - Director's Dealings

6 December 2017
LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC
("London Nusantara' or the "Company')
Director's Dealings
London Nusantara announces that Manichelvam ("Mani') Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 10,270,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company, for nil consideration, from Super Eight Universal Inc., a company wholly-owned by him, to his own name, on 17 November 2017.
As a result of the transactions Mani holds a total of 25,220,003 ordinary shares in his own name, representing 13.97% of the issued share capital.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
