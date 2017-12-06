sprite-preloader
London Nusantara Plantations PLC - Director's Dealings

6 December 2017

LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC

("London Nusantara' or the "Company')

Director's Dealings

London Nusantara announces that Manichelvam ("Mani') Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 10,270,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company, for nil consideration, from Super Eight Universal Inc., a company wholly-owned by him, to his own name, on 17 November 2017.

As a result of the transactions Mani holds a total of 25,220,003 ordinary shares in his own name, representing 13.97% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company
LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC
Manichelvam Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer +60 3 2727 1889
Simon Rothschild, Non-executive Director +44 7703 167 065

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser +44 (0)20 7469 0930
PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED
Mark Anwyl/Guy Miller


© 2017 PR Newswire