London Nusantara Plantations PLC - Director's Dealings

6 December 2017

LONDON NUSANTARA PLANTATIONS PLC

("London Nusantara' or the "Company')

Director's Dealings

London Nusantara announces that Manichelvam ("Mani') Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 10,270,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company, for nil consideration, from Super Eight Universal Inc., a company wholly-owned by him, to his own name, on 17 November 2017.

As a result of the transactions Mani holds a total of 25,220,003 ordinary shares in his own name, representing 13.97% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

