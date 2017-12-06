The German tooling firm announces the development of a new texturing process for multicrystalline wafers using diamond wire sawing on its LINEX inline system. Company believes process can boost multi wafer market in 2018.

Singulus Technologies, the German-headquartered machinery and tooling supplier to the solar industry, has developed a new process that integrates diamond wire sawing into the company's LINEX inline system for the processing of multicrystalline wafers.

This process, the company says, can reduce manufacturing costs and improve the efficiency of solar cells made using multicrystalline wafers.

Singulus believes that the growth of the multi-wafer market witnessed in 2017 will continue into 2018, with a market potential in excess of 70 GW. By producing multi wafers using diamond wire ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...