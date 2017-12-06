As from December 7, 2017, subscription rights (TR) issued by Irisity AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December, 19, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: IRIS TR ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010636373 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146955 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------



As from December 7, 2017, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Irisity AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: IRIS BTA ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010636381 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146956 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.