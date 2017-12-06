Amanda Benfell PR Manager +44 20 7467 8125 amanda.benfell@warc.com

LONDON, Dec 6, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The final shortlist for the WARC Media Awards 2017, an international competition that examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective channel investment, is now released.19 campaigns have been shortlisted in the Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships category, a search for how successful collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals.As well as two Global and one European campaign, the finalists come from Australia, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Pakistan, Spain, Turkey, UK and US. Shortlisted brands include Bank of America, Dell Japan, M&Ms, Pizza Hut and Sainsbury's.Jerry Daykin, Head of Global Digital Media Partnerships, Diageo and jury chair, said: "It's been an inspiring experience reviewing the partnership entries, and fantastic to see such a broad range from different sectors and with different business challenges. Personally, it was great to see huge diligence in terms of the results, evaluation and learnings, as well as on delivering the upfront creative and approach. It has confirmed my belief that the best partnerships can benefit all the involved parties, and it feels like an approach to marketing that's only going to become more important and relevant."The shortlisted entries in Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships are:- Workforce Transformation - Dell Japan Client Solutions - Dell Japan - MediaCom Japan - Japan- Reimagining" My Job, Your Job" - Petplan Insurance & The Secret Life of Pets - Allianz Insurance & Universal Pictures - Brand Culture, NOW - United Kingdom- Le Mans live-ad - Ford Performance - Ford Motor Company - Mindshare Worldwide - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain- Ultimate Badger Beer Sheds - Badger Ales - Hall & Woodhouse - Joint - United Kingdom- SuzukiSaturdays - Suzuki Cars - Suzuki GB - the7stars, Suzuki - United Kingdom- Cinergia In Your Head - Gas Natural Fenosa - Arena Media Barcelona - Spain- Online drinks and delivery service - Jumia Party - Pernod Ricard - Bean Interactive digital agency - Africa- Ben Ainslie Racing - Land Rover - Jaguar Land Rover - Creative Artists Agency - Global- Touch of magic - Tang - Mondelez International - Starcom Mediavest Pakistan - Pakistan- Habit Injection - BiP - Turkcell - BPN Istanbul - Turkey- Pie Tops - Pizza Hut - YUM Brands - Droga5 - North America- Live on Facebook - Vodka Cruiser - Asahi Premium Beverages - Vizeum, The Story Lab - Australia- The Business of Life - Bank of America - Starcom - United States- Do not watch Game of Thrones! - M&Ms - Mars - Almap BBDO - Brazil- Buy a Lady a Drink - Stella Artois - Anheuser-Busch InBev - MediaCom, Mother New York - United States- Sharing music with X Factor - Intesa Sanpaolo - MEC, Access Live Communication - Italy- Getting Gogglebox animated about Sainsbury's Christmas food - Sainsbury's - PHD - United Kingdom- Batman Barges In - The LEGO Batman Movie - Warner Bros. - PHD - United Kingdom- How a little blood goes a long way - Bodyform - Essity - AMV BBDO - GlobalThe shortlisted campaigns across all four categories - Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships, Best Use of Data, Effective Channel Integration and Effective Use of Tech, can be viewed at www.warc.com/mediaawards.prize.The winners will be announced from 10 January 2018.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC hosts four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of Market Research. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.