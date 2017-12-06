Pharma IQ: Software Design for Medical Device Report 2018

LONDON, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Medical Device companies operating in today's stringently regulated environment require comprehensive software systems and solutions that deliver robust functionality and support full compliance with regulatory requirements. In the area of software design for medical devices, adherence to the applicable regulations and standards is a complex and expensive process.

In a recent survey conducted on more than 100 Software Engineers, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs professionals, Pharma IQ explore the key investment challenges and top priorities for the future.

This market report provides valuable insights into where investment priorities lay, upcoming key trends within software design for medical devices and current challenges faced by the industry.

The International Software Design for Medical Devices Forum will address the key challenges being faced within the industry today and help shape the future of software design for medical devices for years to come. We will be focusing on the key challenges across cyber security, risk management, regulatory compliance, connectivity and med-apps, human factors design and the most cutting-edge development methods.