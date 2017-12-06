The grid fees will be lowered for all solar power generators not exceeding in size 5 MW, depending on the system size.

France's Ministry Of Ecological and Solidary Transition (MTES) has issued a new decree that introduces a significant reduction of the grid fees for renewable energy power generators with a capacity of up to 5 MW.

According to the new provisions, which came into effect on December 4, the grid fee for PV installations not exceeding 100 kVa will be lowered by 40%, while those for solar power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...