

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended losses from the previous session on Wednesday as weak base metal prices, worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that he plan to transfer his country's embassy to Jerusalem dented risk appetite and fueled demand for safe-haven assets.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 27 points or 0.51 percent at 5,347 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



Elior shares slumped more than 4 percent. The catering group said it expects organic sales growth of 3 percent in the 2017/18 fiscal year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX