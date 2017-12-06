

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation accelerated in November, after easing in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Wednesday.



Wholesale pries climbed 5.6 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 4.3 percent increase in October. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Compared with last year, prices of waste and scrap jumped 43.2 percent annually in November and those of iron and steel grew by 21.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased 0.8 percent from October, when it rose by 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX