As from December 8, 2017, subscription rights issued by Immunicum Aktiebolag will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until December 20, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: IMMU TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010600544 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146775 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from December 8, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Immunicum Aktiebolag will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: IMMU BTA 1 ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010600551 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 146776 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



