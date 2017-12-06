NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Merrill Lynch
hat Sanofi
Datum der Analyse: 06.12.2017
ISIN FR0000120578
BranchePharma
AktienmarktCAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
|12:01
|Merrill Lynch senkt Sanofi auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 83 Euro
|Die US-Investmentbank Merrill Lynch
hat Sanofi von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 95
auf 83 Euro gesenkt. Die Aktie des Pharmakonzerns sei zwar nicht
gerade herausfordernd...
|11:18
|10:38
|Clinical trial transparency improves at (some) biopharmas as J&J, Sanofi lead a pack trailed by Valeant and Allergan
|02:17
|Philippines Halts Sale of Dengue Vaccine as Sanofi Downplays Risk
|Di
|Sanofi continues to seek clinical trial waiver in India for controversial dengue vaccine
|SANOFI SA
|73,30
|-0,86 %