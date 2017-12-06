



HKTDC Communications & Public Affairs Department Sam Ho Tel: +852 2584 4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Dec 6, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asian E-tailing Summit debuted today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the one-day event offered a one-stop platform for business professionals and online retail experts to examine the latest sourcing trends and market intelligence.At this morning's joint opening ceremony of SmartBiz Expo and the Asian E-tailing Summit, guest of honour Dr Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, said that organising the two SME-focused events is timely given the business potential that will be unleashed by the Belt and Road Initiative. He also highlighted Hong Kong's unique trading and logistics role, which is strengthened by the free flow of capital, goods and information, unparalleled trading and global supply-chain management services, as well as its world-class logistics and telecommunications infrastructure.Also at the ceremony, HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong said that the changing economic landscape and the evolving digital era pose challenges as well as offer business opportunities, especially for SMEs. "To help enterprises capture new opportunities, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council is pleased to launch the HKTDC SmartBiz Expo and the Asian E-tailing Summit to provide timely insights, inspiration, and a platform for action and interaction," Ms Fong said."For many bricks and mortar retailers, e-tailing is both an important business driver and a survival tool, while for millions of consumers, it is simply addictive," Ms Fong added. "Featuring leaders from e-tailing giants, online marketplaces, think-tanks and leading brands, the Asian E-tailing Summit provides a platform for the retail and other sectors to come together to explore what the future holds, as it examines topical issues ranging from the impact of rising digital consumption to how e-tailing disrupts traditional import and export."Focusing on Asia, Summit sessions centred on three key themes: digital consumption, cross-border e-commerce and social commerce, and omni-channel strategies, while examining the challenges and opportunities presented by e-tailing. The morning plenary session discussed the impact of rising digital consumption on the world economy. Speakers included Kiril Popov, Senior Analyst, Fung Global Retail & Technology; Dai Feng Jun, General Manager, Hong Kong Suning Commerce Co, Ltd; Yang Tao, founder and CEO, Kilimall International Ltd; Giulio Xiloyannis, Managing Director, ZALORA; and William Ip, Director, Large Enterprise, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan, PayPal.At the two concurrent breakout sessions, respectively titled "Worldwide Procurement for Cross-border E-commerce" and "The Social Commerce Movement - An Omnichannel Priority," speakers included Jenny Hui, General Manager, Cross-Border Trade, eBay Hong Kong and Taiwan; Michio Takahashi, Senior Manager, Cross Border Trading, E-Commerce Company, Rakuten; and Bobby Liu, Executive Director, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.The Summit also featured two workshops that offered practical advice and introduced the latest e-tailing trends and digital retail solutions for SMEs and those planning on using e-tailing to expand their business. Speakers included Lawrence Cheng, Director, Relationship Sales Channel, DHL Express (HK) Ltd; and Rex Cheuk, BD Director, HK, Macau & South-East Asia, Tmall Global. At the same time, the workshops promoted industry-exchange and partnerships, to generate more collaboration opportunities.Four SME Events Create SynergyApart from the Asian E-tailing Summit, the inaugural SmartBiz Expo (6-8 December), along with the Business of IP Asia Forum (7-8 December) and the Hong Kong International Franchising Show (6-8 December), are being held concurrently at the HKCEC, generating synergy and providing a one-stop platform for SMEs to capture new opportunities.Website:Asian E-tailing Summit: http://www.asianetailingsummit.comPhoto Download: http://bit.ly/2B4OJcIAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.