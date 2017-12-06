Aircraft Propeller System Market, 2022 by End-Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Propeller Type (Fixed Pitch, Varying Pitch), Aircraft Type (Military, Civil & Commercial), Component (Blade, Hub, Spinner, Others)

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aircraft Propeller System Market by End-Use Industry (OEM, Aftermarket), Propeller Type (Fixed Pitch, Varying Pitch), Aircraft Type (Military, Civil & Commercial), Component (Blade, Hub, Spinner, Others), & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aircraft propeller system market is estimated to be USD 246.6 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 329.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

Growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft and increasing number of deliveries of Special Light-Sport Aircraft (SLSA) are expected to drive the growth of the aircraft propeller system market across the globe during the forecast period.

The aircraft propeller system market across the globe is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft from the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Moreover, increasing application of unmanned aerial vehicles in the military sector for critical defense missions and rescue operations is further expected to drive the growth of the aircraft propeller system market in emerging economies. However, high costs involved in the manufacturing of aircraft propeller systems and increased maintenance costs of turboprop engine aircraft act as challenges for the growth of the aircraft propeller system market.

The demand for different types of civil & commercial aircraft is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Different types of utility aircraft are used to transport passengers and cargoes from one place to another cost-effectively. These aircraft are equipped with the modern and advanced propeller systems resulting in short take-off distance required by them, along with improved cruising speed and control. Moreover, propeller-based aircraft offer excellent lifting capabilities and are highly fuel-efficient.

Hartzell Propeller (US), MT-Propeller (Germany), Dowty Propellers (UK), McCauley Propeller Systems (US), FP Propeller S.r.l. (Italy), and Ratier-Figeac (France) are some of the established players in the aircraft propeller system market.



These leading players not only offer different products and services to cater to the requirements of their customers but also provide a broad range of aftermarket, engineering, refurbishment, technical, and information services.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rising Demand for Lightweight And Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Across the Globe

Increasing Number of Deliveries of Special Light-Sport Aircraft (Slsa), Worldwide

Restraints



Lack of Efficiency of Aircraft Using Turboprop Engines at High Altitudes

Stringent Regulatory Norms to Ensure Safe Aircraft Operations

Opportunities



Increasing Adoption of Solar-Powered Aircraft Across the Globe

Technological Advancements Being Carried Out in Passenger Drones

Challenges



High Costs Involved in the Manufacturing of Aircraft Propeller Systems

High Maintenance Cost of Turboprop Engines

