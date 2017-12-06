Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Worth $9.63 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcommercial aircraft landing gear market is expected to reach USD 9.63 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing income levels of the middle-class population and rising affordability have resulted in air travel to become the preferred choice of travel. Airlines are increasingly making efforts to expand their fleet size to address the growing demand for air travel effectively. The growth in fleet size is anticipated to drive the global commercial aircraft landing gear market over the forecast period.

The replacement of aging landing gear components in existing aircraft fleet by advanced systems is expected to impact the growth positively. The surging demand for retrofitting of landing gear systems/components is mainly driven by an increase in airline traffic, which requires frequent upgrading of such systems. Aircraft manufacturers across the globe are investing heavily towards the adoption of new efficient systems in modern aircraft to avoid service failure and accidents, as well as increase the overall longevity.

A new class of systems is being developed, which is adaptive to various landing situations. The use of controllable fluid devices, such as Magnetorheological (MR) and Electrorheological (ER) shock absorbers, are some of the new technologies used for innovative landing gears' development. The research for new materials for aerospace applications is gaining traction. These materials are being developed to accomplish weight reduction, durability, cost economies, robustness, and environmental responsibility.

Increasing environmental concerns, airspace modernization, and new rules and regulations pertaining to airplane component specifications have significantly contributed to the retirement of the older fleet of airplanes. The aerospace industry has incorporated additive manufacturing throughout all functions and processes, from design concept to repair applications. The increasing success of this has gradually resulted in it being a multipurpose technology.

Electronically controlled anti-skid braking systems are replacing traditional electro-mechanical antiskid systems as the former enhance the efficiency during touchdown

Main landing gears are anticipated to remain as the highest revenue generating segment over the forecast period as they are regarded to be one of the vital systems used to support the aircraft during takeoffs and landings

Wide-body aircraft are now being used into domestic routes as well, owing to their lower operational costs and higher profit margins

Actuation systems are projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for contemporary electronic actuation systems to overcome issues of fire hazard and leakage

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region over the next eight years primarily due to substantial growth in the commercial aviation sector across developing nations, such as India , Malaysia , and China

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial aircraft landing gear market on the basis of gear position, component, aircraft type, arrangement type and region:

Gear Position Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Main Landing Gear Nose Landing Gear

Component Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Landing Gear Steering System Wheel & Brake System Actuation System Others

Aircraft Type Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Narrow-Body Wide-Body Regional Jet Others

Arrangement Type Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Tricycle Tandem Tailwheel

Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



